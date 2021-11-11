109 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

11 November 2021 23:51 IST

A total of 109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday, registering a increase from Wednesday’s 101 cases.

The Health Department said that 112 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,131 active cases on Thursday. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 51 fresh cases, taking its tally to 96,102 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The overall toll remained as 983 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 673 active cases and 63 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 15 people tested positive on Thursday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,758. The number of deaths in the district stood at 213, while 204 people are undergoing treatment.