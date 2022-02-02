109 nominations received in Erode

Erode

02 February 2022 00:21 IST

A total of 109 nominations were filed by candidates in Erode district on Tuesday.

Six nominations were filed for the post of Corporation councillors, 13 nominations for municipal councillors and 90 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 173 nominations were received for elections to urban local bodies in the district.

Salem Staff Reporter adds: Eighteen nominations were filed by candidates in Salem on Tuesday. Two nominations were filed in Salem Corporation, one each in Attur and Narasingapuram Municipalities and two in Tharamangalam Municipality. Twelve nominations were filed in 31 Town Panchayats. As on Tuesday, 68 nominations have been submitted for the upcoming elections.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has announced candidates for the elections in Salem Corporation. The DMK would be contesting in 48 seats in the 60 Wards. Five seats have been allotted for Indian National Congress, two for CPI (M), one for CPI, two for Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, one each for IMML and MMK. Meanwhile, DMK cadre staged a protest in Ammapet for a few minutes demanding a change in candidate in their Ward.

In Namakkal, 15 nominations were filed on Tuesday. Six nominations were received in Municipalities and nine in Town Panchayats.