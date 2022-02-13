109 new COVID-19 cases in Salem

Salem district reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to health officials, 55 cases were indigenous and 19 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

As many as 134 cases were reported in Erode.

In Namakkal, 62 cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous. And, 19 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 35 cases in Krishnagiri.