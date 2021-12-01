109 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

01 December 2021 00:03 IST

Tiruppur sees 61 new cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 109 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,233 active cases as on Tuesday.

The toll in the district increased to 2,464 after a 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a private hospital on Monday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Monday when it reported 106 new cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 61 new cases on Tuesday, and 61 persons recovered from the infection. No deaths were reported and the toll so far remained at 999. The district had 608 active cases on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 13 new cases raised the overall tally to 34,093. The number of active cases was 187, and the toll so far was 213.