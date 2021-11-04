109 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

04 November 2021 00:08 IST

As many as 109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that there were 1,246 active cases and 125 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Tuesday when it reported 114 fresh cases.

Sixty-six new cases were reported in Tiruppur on Wednesday. The district had 743 active cases and 74 persons recovered on Wednesday. The district’s toll increased to 982 after a 55-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Twenty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,627.

The death of a person on Wednesday took the district’s COVID-19 toll to 213. A total of 195 persons are under treatment.