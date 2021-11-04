Coimbatore

109 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

As many as 109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that there were 1,246 active cases and 125 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Tuesday when it reported 114 fresh cases.

Sixty-six new cases were reported in Tiruppur on Wednesday. The district had 743 active cases and 74 persons recovered on Wednesday. The district’s toll increased to 982 after a 55-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Twenty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,627.

The death of a person on Wednesday took the district’s COVID-19 toll to 213. A total of 195 persons are under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2021 1:13:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/109-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore/article37331380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY