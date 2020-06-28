109 fresh cases reported in Salem

As many as 109 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem district on Sunday.
Health officials said that 55 positive cases were reported within Salem district (this included five postgraduate students of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital) and 24 patients had travelled to Salem from Chennai, Theni, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi districts.
About 30 persons have returned to Salem from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
In Namakkal, two men, who returned from Tiruchi and Kancheepuram, tested positive.
A 30-year-old Sub-Inspector at the Pallipalayam police station tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the Tiruchengode government hospital.
The station premises has been disinfected.
