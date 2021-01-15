10,850 workers to be covered in first round

DHARMAPURI

15 January 2021 23:13 IST

The first phase of vaccination will cover healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the six designated centres here on Saturday.

Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital in Pennagaram, Palacodde and Harur, and two upgraded primary health centres in Morappur and Karimangalam are the designated vaccination centres here.

In the first phase, 11,800 vaccines have been brought in carriers and stored in refrigerators in the centres.

Frontline workers, primarily the healthcare system staff working in primary health centres, government hospitals, medical college hospital, paramedicals, and private healthcare workers, including ICDS and sanitation workers, are being covered in the vaccination programme.

A total of 10,850 workers will be covered in the first round, with a targeted vaccination of 400 persons a day.