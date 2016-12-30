108 ambulances to be on extra vigil

Emergency medical response service provider GVK EMRI will be on an extra vigil this New Year with prime focus on zero delay response by its fleet of '108 ambulances' in the district.

GVK EMRI’s Programme Manager for Coimbatore V. Muthukrishnan said 29 ambulances will be stationed at strategic locations in the district to provide emergency medical response service when revelry peaks to herald the new year.

“Our fleet consisting 27 ambulances and two motorcycle-borne 'first responders' will be on extra vigil as chances for road traffic accidents are high during the revelry. While six ambulances will be positioned within city limits, the remaining ones will cover rural areas of Coimbatore,” said Mr. Muthukrishnan. The 108 ambulances are placed at locations on the basis of an accident hot spot review conducted by GVK EMRI.

While four persons were killed and 12 injured on New Year eve night in 2015, two casualties and 12 non-fatal accidents were reported on New Year day in 2016.