108 ambulances help deliver 109 babies in 2022

January 17, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The 108 ambulance service in Salem district has assisted with the deliveries of 109 babies in 2022, up from 77 in 2021.

In 2022, 81,090 people used emergency services, which is 23% more than the total in the previous year (2021), when 65,263 people used the 108 ambulance service. In that, a total of 12,524 road traffic accident (RTA) cases used the ambulance service, which is 29% higher than last year, when 9,688 people used the service.

Similarly, in 2022, 30,067 pregnant women used the service for delivery, which is 39% more than the previous year’s total of 21,575 pregnant women. Similarly, 38,499 people used this ambulance service for other emergencies in 2022, which is 13% more than the previous year, when 34,000 people used this service.

cases, both the infant and the mother are saved. In 2021, a total of 77 pregnant women delivered babies in ambulances.

The Salem district 108 ambulance service manager, J. Kumaran, said that in the district, we have a total of 52 ambulances that cover 15 km each. Besides, 260 staff are employed round the clock on a shift basis. . Due to the pandemic, many people were afraid to use ambulance services in 2021, but by 2022, things had significantly improved. If 108 is dialled, the ambulance would arrive on the spot in 14.11 minutes. “We are trying to improve this timing in the coming days,” Mr. Kumaran added.