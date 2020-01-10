108 ambulances handled 8,905 pregnancy-related cases in 2019

Emergency response services provider GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) which operates 108 ambulances in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Health Department handled 8,905 pregnancy-related cases in Coimbatore in 2019.

As per the statistics provided by GVK EMRI, its crew of 39 ambulances in Coimbatore handled a total number of 55,423 emergencies in 2019.

As in the past, road traffic accident cases made up a major share of the total number of emergencies with 10, 013 cases. Other emergency cases like fever, acute ailments, poisoning, assault and animal attack etc., constituted rest of the emergencies handled in the year.

“Though the general perception is that 108 ambulances are for accident cases, we attend a wide range of emergencies. The ambulances are equipped with facilities for safe transport of pregnant women and the emergency medial technicians are trained to take care of such cases. Delivery kit is available in every ambulance,” said S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manger for Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur.

The crew has attended safe deliveries on moving ambulances in several cases.

At present, GVK EMRI's fleet of 39 vehicles in Coimbatore comprises 28 basic life support ambulances, two advanced life support ambulances, two neonatal ambulances, three two-wheeler ambulances and four four-wheel drive (4X4) ambulances. All the ambulances are fitted with GPS for accurate tracking and positioning. Of the 176-member crew, 90 are emergency medical technicians and 86 ambulance pilots.

The average response time of the ambulances was reduced from 12.4 minutes in the first half of 2019 to 14 minutes, mainly due to blocks on arterial roads due to construction works.

The response time denotes the time taken by an ambulance to reach the place of emergency after receiving the alert about the emergency from the centralised call centre.

Mr. Selvamuthukumar said that GVK EMRI will soon introduce feeder ambulance service in Coimbatore. They will serve as feeders to normal ambulances to pick patients from hilly and difficult terrains and narrow roads. In addition, mountain rescue stretchers will be provided to the ambulances placed at villages overall state for medial evacuations in extreme environment .

On Tuesday, GVK EMRI and 104 Health Advice Helpline Services gave awareness and first aid training to 30 employees of the power house at Manampathy near Valparai on different types of injuries, snake bite, choking, seizure, burns, sprains and heart attack.

The Valparai segment has four ambulances positioned at Valparai Government Hospital, Sholayar Nagar, primary health centres at Valparai and Mudis, handling more than 150 emergencies every month.