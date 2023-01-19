108 ambulances handled 33,000 emergencies in 2022 in the Nilgiris

January 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

More than 33,000 people across the Nilgiris utilised the 108 ambulance service in 2022, said officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The ambulance services, which have become crucial to save lives in the remote corners of the district due to a lack of road connectivity in a few places, as well as the propensity for accidents along certain sections of the road, also have a quick response time, averaging around 17 minutes, 12 seconds in 2022, said Aseeb M.K., district coordinator for 108 ambulance service in the Nilgiris.

Mr. Aseeb said that there were a total of 37 ambulances across the district, stationed in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur, Pandalur and Kundah. He said that the ambulances were stationed at hospitals, Primary Health Centres and strategic locations across the district, such as in areas where there was a higher rate of accidents, such as in Thalakundah to reach any site along the Kalhatti Ghat Road, one of the most accident-prone stretched in the Nilgiris.

In 2022, 108 ambulances were called to attend to a total of 1,328 accidents across the Nilgiris, with the maximum number of calls received during the peak tourist season in May, when 202 calls were attended to. Despite the surge in number of emergencies during the period, the average response time for the ambulances in the district was less than 17 minutes, he added.

Ambulances were also called to attend to pregnancy-related incidents across the district a total of 14,973 times, with 31 deliveries being successfully conducted inside the ambulance. A total of 65 births were also successfully undertaken by paramedics at the site to which they had been called to.