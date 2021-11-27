108 ambulance workers protest against labour codes

Members of 108 Ambulance Workers Union staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Friday urging the Centre to withdraw the four newly enacted labour codes that were against the interest of labourers.

The members expressed solidarity to the protests announced by the Central trade unions against labour laws.

They demanded that similar to NEET and farm laws, the State government should pass a resolution in the Assembly demanding the repeal of labour codes.

The protesters also demanded that the Centre should determine Minimum Support Price for all agriculture produce, reduce petrol, diesel and domestic gas prices and withdraw Electricity (Amendment) Act. Over 100 members took part in the protest.

Farmers’ demand

Farmers gathered at various parts of the district on Friday to mark one year of farmers’ protests in Delhi and to celebrate the withdrawal of contentious farm laws by the Centre.

Compensation sought

The farmers under All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha demanded that the Centre must offer compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protest.

Memorial

They also demanded a memorial on the Singhu border for the farmers who died.