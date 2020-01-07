‘108’ ambulance workers petition against GVK EMRI

Members of the Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Labourers Progressive Front, Coimbatore branch, on Monday petitioned the District Collector alleging that their employer GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) was forcing them to work against their wish.

A section of the ambulance workers also alleged that GVK EMRI was forcing some employees to work away from their home districts in Tamil Nadu.

Demands

Other demands raised by the petitioners included allotment of travel and food allowance when ‘108’ ambulances are deployed for emergency services during jallikattu, replacement of old ambulances and those that have crossed 3 lakh km journey, rest house with toilet facility, parking facility on Coimbatore Medical College Hospital premises and compensatory leave for employees who work on Government holidays and festival days.

Elderly woman seeks assistance

A 75-year-old woman from Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Ramanathapuram sought the assistance of District Collector to bring up her two grandchildren, a 14-year-old boy studying in Class X and a 12-year-old girl with developmental disorders. The woman’s petition said that her son-in-law died of health issues two years ago and her daughter ended life on December 28, 2019. Since she had no means to bring up the children, she was seeking Collector’s help, the petition added. The woman said that she had submitted a similar petition to the Collector on July 31, 2019, before the demise of her daughter.