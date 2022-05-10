108 ambulance workers in Salem demand use of entire fleet

The 108 ambulance workers staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday urging the authorities to use the entire fleet of ambulance services here.

The members of 108 Ambulance Workers Union complained that the entire fleet of 108 ambulances was not being utilised and the ambulance halt points at various places had been removed. They alleged that ambulances were called to serve at far away locations where the vehicles were available earlier.

The protesters said a few vehicles were not being used for the entire day and staff were being deputed to other districts, leading to halting of more ambulances in Salem. They alleged that ambulance services were affected in the district due to this and urged the authorities to ensure full utilisation of the facility here.