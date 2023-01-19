108 ambulance services clock 11:57 minutes response time in Coimbatore district

January 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 108 ambulance services operated by the GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Health Department registered an average response time of 11:57 minutes in Coimbatore district in 2022. The response time denotes the time taken by an ambulance to reach the place of emergency after receiving the alert from the centralised call centre. S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manager for Coimbatore district, said that the response time, that had come down to 10 minutes two years ago, increased to the current 11:57 minutes due to various construction works that are happening on main roads, affecting smooth flow of ambulances. “The aim is to cut down the response time and bring it to seven minutes. This can be achieved when the ongoing construction works get completed,” he said. N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city, said that traffic police personnel have been instructed to communicate the movement of ambulances through the walkie-talkies so that green signal can be provided to them when they approach a junction. In Coimbatore district, GVK EMRI operates a crew of 66 ambulances which include 50 basic life support ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances and two neonatal support ambulances. In Coimbatore city, 20 ambulances including a first responder bike are stationed. In 2022, the fleet of 108 ambulances handled more pregnancy-related cases than road traffic accidents. The crew attended to 49 deliveries in ambulances.