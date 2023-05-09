ADVERTISEMENT

108 ambulance crew attend to woman’s labour near Coimbatore

May 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The mother and the newborn inside the 108 ambulance at Thoppampatti in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman from Coimbatore gave birth to a child at her residence after the crew of an 108 ambulance attended to her labour on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), which operates the 108 ambulance services, said N. Anusuya (21), a resident of Thoppampatti in Coimbatore, delivered a girl.

According to the ambulance operator, Ms. Anusuya went into labour on Tuesday morning, following which her family members dialed 108. An ambulance from Saibaba Colony was assigned to handle the emergency. As the ambulance reached the spot, Ms. Anusuya was in the baby crowning stage when the head of the newborn begins to come out during the labour.

Emergency medical technician of the ambulance K. Tamilazhagan attended to the labour of the woman with the assistance of pilot Sakthi Kumar. After delivery, the crew immediately shifted the mother and the newborn to the primary health centre at Thudiyalur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Vignesh, Emergency Management Executive with the GVK EMRI, said the condition of the mother and child was stable. It is learnt that the woman’s delivery was expected after May 20, but she had an early labour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US