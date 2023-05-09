HamberMenu
108 ambulance crew attend to woman’s labour near Coimbatore

May 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The mother and the newborn inside the 108 ambulance at Thoppampatti in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman from Coimbatore gave birth to a child at her residence after the crew of an 108 ambulance attended to her labour on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), which operates the 108 ambulance services, said N. Anusuya (21), a resident of Thoppampatti in Coimbatore, delivered a girl.

According to the ambulance operator, Ms. Anusuya went into labour on Tuesday morning, following which her family members dialed 108. An ambulance from Saibaba Colony was assigned to handle the emergency. As the ambulance reached the spot, Ms. Anusuya was in the baby crowning stage when the head of the newborn begins to come out during the labour.

Emergency medical technician of the ambulance K. Tamilazhagan attended to the labour of the woman with the assistance of pilot Sakthi Kumar. After delivery, the crew immediately shifted the mother and the newborn to the primary health centre at Thudiyalur.

G. Vignesh, Emergency Management Executive with the GVK EMRI, said the condition of the mother and child was stable. It is learnt that the woman’s delivery was expected after May 20, but she had an early labour.

