1,072 tenements to be re-allotted to beneficiaries in Erode

Three years after construction of 1,072 tenements for slum dwellers were completed, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Erode, will conduct the draw of lots for allotting house numbers to the beneficiaries on March 30 and hand over the keys to the beneficiaries.

The tenements constructed in 1984 by the board at Perumpallam Canal (464 houses), Periyar Nagar (336) and Karungalpalayam (272 houses) lost their stability and were demolished in 2014. Residents moved to rented houses and were demanding construction of tenements at the earliest.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Housing for All Scheme, 1,072 slum tenements were constructed at a cost of ₹125.89 crore at three places and works were completed in May 2019. But, houses were not re-allotted to the beneficiaries in the last four years during which pipelines, windows and doors were stolen or damaged by miscreants.

A Government Order No. 54 dated December 17, 2021, said that after deducting the grants by the Central government, beneficiaries have to pay ₹1 lakh for each house. If they are unable to pay in lump sum, they can pay it in installments for 20 years at 8% interest. Also, if the beneficiary pays installments continuously for six months, he or she will be given a 50% refund of the interest paid.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that people who were already living in the old tenements will be allotted houses for which the draw of lots will be held at 10 a.m. on March 30 at Kongu Mahal. The release said that of the total 400 families who lived in old tenements at Periyar Nagar, only 363 submitted necessary documents, while 335 families submitted in Perumpallam and 256 families in Karungalpalayam. Hence, the release asked others to submit necessary documents to the Housing Board Office within March 15 failing which allotment will not be done on March 30.