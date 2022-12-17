1,060 tonnes of urea reaches Erode district

December 17, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Under the ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’ scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of the Central government, 1,060 tonnes of urea reached Erode district.

S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that recently 1,000 tonnes of urea under the brand name ‘Bharat’ arrived at the district. Now, through the Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL), urea arrived by train, he said. The official said that cultivation was now being carried out across the district and sufficient quantity of fertilizers was available. About 4,765 tonnes of urea, 1,914 tonnes of DAP, 1,205 tonnes of potash, 10,877 tonnes of complex and 818 tonnes of super phosphate were in stock.

Mr. Chinnasamy said retailers should display the stock position of fertilizers outside their shops along with the maximum retail price. He warned that action would be taken against the violators.

