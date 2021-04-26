1,056 new cases, two deaths in Coimbatore

As many as 1,056 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The district had 6,689 active cases of which 1,274 were in home isolation.

The district’s toll increased to 716 after two persons aged 60 and 67 died of the disease.

A release from the district administration said 3,51,395 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 and 21,200 doses of vaccines were available at government and private vaccination centres and at district warehouse/walk-in cooler as of Monday evening. A total of 3,302 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients were available in different government hospitals, private hospitals and COVID care centres as of Monday evening, it said.

The Corporation’s health wing and flying squads on Monday slapped ₹ 76,700 fine on persons who violated the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The civic body conducted 66 fever camps to identify persons with influenza like infection, collected 4,816 samples and placed 99 localities under quarantine.

In Tiruppur, the daily caseload saw another high on Monday with the reporting of 385 new cases, which took the district’s tally to 24,562. The district had 2,515 active cases.

In the Nilgiris, 57 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,661. The toll stood at 51, and 488 persons were under treatment.