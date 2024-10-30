ADVERTISEMENT

105 RAF Battalion campus in Coimbatore declared plastic-free zone

Published - October 30, 2024 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

the 105 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force based at Mahalingapuram, near Vellalore, has declared its camp a plastic-free zone.

A release said that all the personnel in the unit have been instructed to completely stop usage of single-use plastic items in their daily life.

The RAF Battalion, under the leadership of Commandant K. Sajith Kumar, organised various activities as part of observing Special Swachhata Campaign 4.0 for promoting cleanliness and disposal of pending matters from October 2 to 31.

Families of personnel participated in the cleanliness programmes conducted at the camp under the campaign. The release said that overall cleaning of the entire camp was underway, including the main entrance, outside, areas around family quarters, the barracks of unit personnel, sewage treatment plant, training and parade ground.

