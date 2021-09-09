1.05 lakh doses available for mega vaccination camp

ERODE

09 September 2021 23:19 IST

A total of 1,05,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available for persons aged above 18 years at 847 centres across the district during the mega vaccination camp to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 12.

The State government had planned to conduct the special vaccination drive free of cost on Sunday to cover the left-out persons aged above 18 in the State. Hence, Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate here on Thursday for smooth conduct of the camps.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that 1,05,500 doses would be available at 847 centres and persons can receive their first or second doses. A total of 3,000 workers would be administering the vaccines while 70 mobile vehicles would also be operated to reach maximum beneficiaries. People are requested to visit the centres which would be primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools in their respective areas.

Pratik Tayal, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, PA (General) to Collector Balaji, Revenue Divisional Officers P. Premalatha (Erode) and Palanidevi (Gobichettipalayam), Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram, City Health Officer Murali Shankar and officials from various departments participated.