1,048 cases in western region

21 August 2020 23:10 IST

Coimbatore district reported three COVID-19 deaths and 395 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 10,957 cases.

A 55-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, died on Wednesday. An 80-year-old woman died at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Tuesday, the media bulletin said.

On Thursday, doctors at ESI Hospital performed surgery on a 56-year-old woman from Vedapatti who tested positive for COVID-19. She was suffering from paraumbilical hernia and had comorbidities including diabetes and hypothyroidism, sources said. The patient has been on post-operative care since Thursday.

Out of the 10,957 cases, 7,660 recovered and 3,066 were active cases. Coimbatore district reported 231 deaths as of Friday. A total of 258 patients were discharged on Friday from various hospitals.

With the reporting of 99 cases, Tiruppur district saw its highest single-day increase, so far. One death was reported in the district on Friday. A 72-year-old man, who was admitted in a private hospital in Coimbatore after testing positive, died on Thursday.

The 99 cases took the district’s tally to 1,875 cases. Out of this, 1,226 have recovered and 597 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 52 deaths in total. On Friday, 21 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

As many as 269 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to officials, 262 cases were indigenous, including 161 within Salem Corporation limits. Two patients have returned from Kerala.

Five persons affected with COVID-19 died during the late hours of Thursday. The victims include a 83-year-old man from Sevapet admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, here on August 16 died during the late hours of Thursday. 35-year-old woman from Kadayampatti, 67-year-old man from Pethanaikenpalayam, and 63-year-old man from Venandhur. A 62-year-old man from Pethanaikenpalayam who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital died during the late hours of Thursday.

Erode district reported 103 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,907. A total of 67 persons were discharged on Friday. A 60-year-old woman, who was under treatment died.

In Namakkal, 62 cases were reported. Officials said 11 patients have travelled to other districts like Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Erode. Three patients have returned from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49 persons tested positive in Krishnagiri while 32 were discharged. The total number of COVID infections was 1,094.

The Nilgiris recorded 46 positive cases. With the latest infections, the total number of cases recorded in the district now stands at 1,220 with 983 people having recovered and 232 currently undergoing treatment. A fifth death was recorded on Friday.

In Dharmapuri, 25 persons tested positive, with nine discharged after treatment. The total number of infections in the district was 1,760.