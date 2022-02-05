₹10.40 lakh cash seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

05 February 2022 18:22 IST

: Flying squads on Saturday seized ₹ 10.40 lakh at two places in the city.

A note from the Corporation said a flying squad in the South Zone seized ₹9.50 lakh from S. Krishnamani of Palakkad, Kerala, during a routine vehicle check near Sugunapuram, Mileka.

The cash was in ₹ 500 denomination, the note said and added that the squad deposited the cash at the sub treasury in Race Course.

In the second seizure that took place at Avarampalayam, a squad attached to the North Zone seized ₹ 90,500 in ₹500 denomination from Farooq, a resident of Peelamedu, and deposited the cash at the same sub treasury.