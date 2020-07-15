104 new cases in Coimbatore district

15 July 2020 23:31 IST

Madukkarai police station closed after eight personnel test positive

Coimbatore district saw 104 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases of the disease to 1,173.

Madukkarai police station was closed for fumigation after eight police personnel, including two special sub-inspectors, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Those affected had reportedly been into vehicle checks and patrols within the jurisdiction of the police station. Inspector Thooyamani Vellaisamy said that the station will function from the old police station building.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 342. Of the 25 cases, 23 were indigenous and two were imported cases,

A junior administrative assistant of Taluk Legal Services Committee in Judicial Magistrate Court Building in Palladam tested positive. Following the confirmation, the 29-year-old man was admitted at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, legal sources said. The Judicial Magistrate Court Building was closed for disinfection following this case on Wednesday.

Udhagamandalam

Twenty-five people tested positive in the Nilgiris. With the latest infections, 103 have tested positive in the district in the last three days. Till date, a total of 277 people have tested positive in the district, with 169 active cases, officials said.

Two clusters in the Nilgiris have contributed to more than a third of the total number of COVID-19 infections in the district. While one cluster emanated from a private firm in Yellanalli, another more recent infection cluster is said to have occurred after a marriage was held in Thangadu village which was attended by more than 50 persons. Officials from the district administration said that an explanation has been sought as to how such a large gathering of people went unnoticed.

Salem

Twenty-four cases were reported in Salem. Officials said 20 of them are indigenous, including 15 from Salem Corporation limits and four have travelled from other States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Krishnagiri

Twenty-two persons tested positive in Krishnagiri district, After inaugurating an international flower auction centre, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the spread of the disease was far lower in Krishnagiri compared to other districts. A total of 274 persons were affected so far in the district. Of the infected persons, 173 have returned home. Currently, 94 persons were under treatment, he said.

Namakkal

Twelve cases were reported in Namakkal.

According to officials, six of the patients are contacts of previous cases and three persons have travelled to Erode and Coimbatore. One of the patients has returned from Qatar.

Erode

Nine persons tested positive in Erode district. Health officials said that three persons were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Currently, 253 persons are under treatment and the district’s tally is at 460.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, nine persons tested positive on Wednesday.

Those tested positive included a 31-year-old staff nurse in Karimangalam.