103 check dams being constructed in Erode district: Collector

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that a total of 103 check dams were being constructed at a total cost of ₹ 16.02 crore in the district.

He inspected the construction of check dams being constructed in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur panchayat union under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He said that check dams play an important role in water conservation and also help in recharge of groundwater which benefits farmers and the public. Also, check dams help in development of forest resources, he added.

For 2021-22, under the MGNREGS, work is in progress to construct 23 dams at ₹ 281.23 lakh at Anthiyur block, nine dams at ₹ 112.70 lakh at Bhavani block, Gobichettipalayam – four dams at ₹ 90 lakh, Kodumudi – two dams at ₹ 8.43 lakh, Modakkurichi – four dams at ₹ 63 lakh, Chennimalai – one dam at ₹ 49.88 lakh, Nambiyur – 14 dams at ₹ 133.92 lakh, Perundurai – four dams at ₹ 43 lakh, Talavadi block – 21 dams at ₹ 446.67 lakh and T.N. Palayam block – five check dams at ₹ 87.61 lakh. In all the blocks, 103 check dams were being constructed at a total cost of ₹1,601.95 lakh, he added.

He said that in hill areas, 21 check dams are being constructed at Bargur panchayat while 21 check dams are being constructed at Talavadi. “Check dams will be of immense help to the farming community”, he added.