1,021 additional ballot and control units to be readied for Erode (East) bypoll

February 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

With 77 candidates in the fray for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, 1,021 additional ballot and control units were shifted from the strong room at the Railway Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School in Kollampalayam to the one at the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) for first-level checks on Friday.

Polling is scheduled for February 27 at 238 polling stations in the constituency, for which first-level randomisation was completed for 286 control units, 286 ballot units and 310 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). A total of 882 machines and an additional 20% machines were kept ready at the Corporation office earlier.

Each ballot unit caters to 16 candidates, and five units are required at each polling booth for the 77 candidates. Hence, additional ballot and control units are required. The strong room at the school was opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and representatives from the recognised political parties. Machines were loaded on to trucks and shifted to the strong room on the premises of the RDO.

Mr. Krishnanunni said 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 21 control units and eight VVPATs were transported, and first-level checks of the machines would be done by engineers from the Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru. After the process is completed, randomisation would be done and the machines would be handed over to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandran, Erode RDO Satheesh Kumar, Tahsildars Sivagami (Election) and Subramaniyam (Erode) and representatives of recognised political parties were present on the occasion.

