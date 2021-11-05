102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore district

A total of 102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department said that 1,208 persons were undergoing treatment and 124 persons recovered on Friday.

Two persons died in the district on Wednesday and Thursday, taking the official death toll to 2,425.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2% on Thursday when it reported 107 cases of the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 62 new cases. The district had 722 active cases and 76 persons recovered on Friday.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.4 % on Thursday when 63 persons tested positive for the disease.