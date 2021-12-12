Coimbatore

102 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 123 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,179 active cases as on Sunday.

The toll in the district increased to 2,488 after a 64-year-old man died of COVID-19 on December 10.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.2 % on Saturday when it reported 108 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 47 new cases, and 53 persons recovered from the infection.

A 64-year-old man died of COVID-19 on December 10, taking the toll to 1,004. The district had 609 active cases on Sunday.

Tiruppur's TPR stood at 1.1 % on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 34,225.

The toll stood at 218 while 152 people are undergoing treatment.


