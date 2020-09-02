1,012 buses to ply in Coimbatore district

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is slated to operate 1,012 town and mofussil buses in the district from September 7 following the State government’s nod to operate inter-district buses on Wednesday.
Officials said that only 401 buses were operated on Tuesday as the bus services resumed after COVID-19 lockdown. This was only around 30% of the total fleet of buses as inter-district buses were not allowed.
However, all the buses will be operated from September 7 by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State government, officials said. An official announcement regarding the total number of buses operated under the division in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts will be made before September 7.
Meanwhile, TNSTC Coimbatore Division reduced the intra-district bus operations across the four districts owing to poor patronage. While 800 buses were operated in total on Tuesday, only 598 buses were operated on Wednesday.
Coimbatore district saw a reduction of 144 buses as only 257 buses were operated within the district.
As the State government also approved the resuming of intra-State train services on Wednesday, sources at the Salem Division of Southern Railway said that the details of trains to be operated from Coimbatore are likely be announced by Friday.
