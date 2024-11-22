 />

101 water bodies filled through Athikadavu-Avinashi project: Minister Muthusamy

Published - November 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, 101 water bodies have been filled while there are issues with water reaching 71 other water bodies, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, on Friday.

Addressing the media after chairing a review meeting with officials on the project and other development schemes being implemented in the district, the Minister said the project aimed to fill 1,045 water bodies across three districts, and water had yet to reach 71 of them. “The issues will be resolved within 15 to 20 days to ensure water reaches those water bodies,” he added. The Minister said that so far 0.63 tmc of water had been provided for the project over the past 54 days, and the project was operational as 250 cusecs of water was available in River Bhavani.

Mr. Muthusamy further said that the second phase of the project, which would cover additional water bodies, was not feasible, as the project was designed only to cover the 1,045 water bodies. “If a second phase is needed, it can be implemented only as a new project,” he said. The Minister also noted that there were requests to include more water bodies under the existing project. “A study is being conducted to determine whether it is possible to supply water to the water bodies located near those already filled under the project,” he added.

