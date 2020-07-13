101 persons test positive in Salem

13 July 2020 23:03 IST

960 active cases in Coimbatore; Podanur police station closed for fumigation

Salem district reported 101 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. This includes 88 indigenous cases and 13 with travel history.

Of the indigenous cases, 58 were from Salem Corporation limits. Eleven persons had travel history to places such as Erode, Chennai, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Thenkasi and Vaniyambadi and two had come from Hyderabad, Health Department officials said.

Among the 15 cases reported in Namakkal district, five were contacts of positive cases and five had travelled to Erode, Chennai and Salem and one had returned from Bihar.

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty-seven persons tested positive in Coimbatore district, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health Department. However, sources in the Department said more than 70 new cases were reported from Coimbatore Corporation limits alone on Monday, which were not reflected in the bulletin.

As of Monday, the district had 960 active cases of the disease.

Police personnel test positive

Three police personnel, one at Podanur police station and two at Thudiyalur police station, tested positive on Monday. Five personnel at the Thudiyalur station had already tested positive on Sunday.

Podanur police station was closed for fumigation on Monday. It was fumigated earlier in April after four personnel contracted the disease.

Income Tax office closed

Following a senior official of the Income Tax department testing positive, the office was closed on Monday. It is learnt that COVID-19 tests were conducted on the officials who took part in a meeting with the senior official recently.

Thirty-four persons tested positive in Erode. Health officials said 17 cases were reported in corporation limits, four in Perundurai, three each at Nambiyur and Nasiyanur, two at Gobichettipalayam, one case each at Athani and T.N. Palayam and and one case at a private hospital in the city. Two cases were from other districts and they would be added to the tally of the districts’ concerned on Tuesday. As many as 176 persons have been discharged and 239 persons are under treatment so far.

Tiruppur

Out of the 12 new cases reported in Tiruppur, 10 were from the Corporation limits. The remaining two were a 26-year-old man from Malayampalayam in Palladam Block and a 31-year-old man from Kaniyanpoondi in Avinashi Block, according to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. The overall tally of Tiruppur district crossed the 300-mark on Monday.