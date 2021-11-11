101 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

A total of 101 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 107 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,132 active cases on Wednesday.

One more person from Coimbatore died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,433.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 52 fresh cases, which took the tally to 96,050.

The overall toll remained at 983 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 684 active cases and 61 patients recovered on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,743. The number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 213 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday while 208 persons are undergoing treatment.