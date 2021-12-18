Coimbatore

101 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 101 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said 104 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,132 active cases on Saturday.

The toll increased to 2,494 after an 84-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.1 % on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The toll went up to 1,016 as two new deaths were reported.

The district had 552 active cases and 58 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.


