101 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 101 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 120 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,160 active cases on Monday. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Sunday, when it reported 102 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 46 fresh cases on Monday. The Health Department reported one death and the overall toll went up to 1,005.

The district had 603 active cases and 51 persons recovered on the day.

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday and the overall tally rose to 34,274. A total of 153 persons are under treatment.