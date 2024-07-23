101 houses damaged due to rain in the Nilgiris district

A total of 101 houses were damaged in the rain that started on July 16 across the Nilgiris, said Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris district T.N. Venkatesh at a review meeting held in Udhagamandalam on July 23, 2024, to take stock of the preparations being undertaken to help affected communities.

Mr. Venkatesh said that aid amounting to ₹ 8,000 per house, totalling ₹ 8.08 lakh, had been distributed to the families living in the affected household. Also part of the review meeting were State Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA K. Ramachandran, Nilgiris MP A. Raja, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, and other top officials from the district administration.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Raja appreciated the work undertaken by all the government staff during the rain. He said that precautionary measures undertaken by the government had mitigated the impact that the rain had on communities. Mr. Raja said that apart from the 101 houses that were damaged, four were severely damaged, and a total of 140 trees had uprooted due to the rain and severe wind since July 1. He also said that 32 landslips had occurred during the period, while eight revetment walls had collapsed.

Officials said that the meeting was held to ascertain the damage caused to public and private infrastructure due to the rain.