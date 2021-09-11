100th death anniversary of Bharathiar observed

Erode/ Salem

11 September 2021 23:52 IST

Rich tributes were paid to poet Subramania Bharati on his 100th death anniversary here on Saturday.

At the Mahakavi Bharathi Memorial Library at Karungalpalayam in the city, District Collector H. Krishnanunni garlanded the bust of the poet and paid floral tributes.

The library was started as a reading room in 1901 and Bharathiyar visited it on July 31, 1921 and delivered a speech on the topic “Man is Immortal”, he last before his death.

The reading room was then renamed after him and the building was renovated by the district administration at ₹23 lakh and upgraded into a library on March 3, 1978.

The library then got a gallery of exclusive photographs of Bharathi, and a statue of the poet was unveiled in 2009.

In Salem, members of political parties and various organisations paid respects to freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharathi on his death anniversary on Saturday. They garlanded his statue near Town Railway Station here.