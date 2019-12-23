10,000 litres of rectified spirit seized, one held

Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in Coimbatore on Sunday seized 10,000 litres of rectified spirit from a house near Negamam, arrested one person and are on the look out for two more.

Following a tip-off that rectified spirit was being smuggled from Negamam to Kerala, the PEW police, along with their counterparts from Crime Investigation Unit, zeroed in on a house at Jallipatti, near Negamam, said investigation officer and Inspector K. Baskaran.

After monitoring the movement of people in the area and ascertaining beyond doubt that rectified spirit was being smuggled, the PEW and CIU teams entered the house in the small hours of Sunday and seized 10,000 litres of rectified spirit that was stored in more than 280 cans.

The PEW police then arrested the house owner Tamil Murasu, who had rented out a portion of his house to Saravanan and Prabhu, residents of Kozhinjampara, Kerala, who were smuggling the spirit.

Mr. Baskaran said Saravanan and Prabhu, who had befriended Murasu sometime ago, had taken on rent the house only about 10 days ago by paying ₹15,000 in advance and agreeing to pay ₹3,000 a month as rent.

At the time of renting the house, the duo had told Murasu that they wanted the house to be used for their distilled water business.

But soon after they rented the house, the PEW police personnel got a tip-off about a new safe haven near Negamam that was being used for smuggling the spirit to Kerala.

After getting more inputs from their sources and piecing together call data records, the CIU and their team zeroed in on the place and the accused, the Inspector said.

Saravanan had several cases pending against him in Kerala and being a notorious smuggler only helped them, he added.

The PEW police have invoked provisions of the Tamil Nadu Rectified Spirit Rules against Murasu.