1,000 vacancies in Aavin to be filled: Minister

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar inspecting a milk society in Namakkal district on Saturday.

June 18, 2022 18:28 IST

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Saturday said that 1,000 vacancies in Aavin will be filled soon through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The Minister inspected milk societies at Mudalaipatti and Senthamangalam.

Later, he inspected the land where the chilling centre and dairy unit will be set up at a cost of ₹84 crore. After the inspection, the Minister distributed welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. The Minister also conducted a review meeting with the Aavin officials.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that during the AIADMK regime, Aavin sales were only 26 lakh litres. But now, due to Aavin milk price being reduced, the sales have increased to 28 lakh litres a day.

“We are manufacturing around 152 by-products, and the sales of these items have increased. During the AIADMK regime, the export of Aavin byproducts was affected. Now, we are exporting to Singapore and Dubai, and talks are going on to export to California, Malaysia, and Taiwan. We are taking steps to compensate the loss of Aavin by selling byproducts,” Mr. Nasar added.

Regarding the subsidies for cattle feed, Mr. Nasar said subsidies are being provided for societies running at a loss. Will take the issue to the Chief Minister for providing subsidies to other societies, too. Kallakurichi and Tirupattur districts will get new Aavin unions soon. Aavin’s products will be sold in ration shops, he said.

When asked about BJP State president K. Annamalai’s corruption allegations about Aavin health mix, he said the product is under process and it is yet to be manufactured. But the former IPS officer has alleged corruption in this product, he said.