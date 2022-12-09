1,000 tonnes of urea reach Erode district

December 09, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

Under the ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’ scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of the Central Government, 1,000 tonnes of urea reached Erode district.

Water is being released at present from the Thadapalli – Arakankottai Canals and Kalingarayan Canal for Kuruvai cultivation and through the West Canal of Mettur dam and Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for samba and paddy cultivation across the district. Sugarcane, banana, turmeric, tapioca, groundnut and maize are also being cultivated in the district.

Under the ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’ scheme launched in October this year, fertilizers are being sold under the brand name ‘Bharat’ across the country and the urea arrived by train from the harbor in Mangaluru through Indian Potash Limited (IPL), a fertilizer company.

After inspecting the urea at the railway yard, S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that about 3,017 tonnes of urea, 1,585 tonnes of DAP, 1,499 tonnes of potash, 11,329 tonnes complex and 851 tonnes super phosphate were in stock. “Sufficient quantity of fertilizers are available at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and in private fertilizer shops,” he said.

Mr. Chinnasamy said that the maximum retail price of fertilisers and the stock position should be displayed in front of the shops. All necessary documents, including the sales bill, should be properly maintained by the seller, he added. The officer said that other products should not be forcefully sold to farmers while selling fertilisers. “If violations are found, action will be taken according to the provisions of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985”, he warned. If there are any complaints, that farmers should immediately approach the block-level Assistant Director of Agriculture, he said.