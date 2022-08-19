1,000 saplings distributed to students in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 19, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavithra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, handing over a sapling to a student at the Carmel School in Erode on Friday.

As many as 1,000 saplings were distributed to students during the awareness session organised on protecting nature at Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the annual sports meet, the school in association with Erode Siragugal distributed the saplings to the students. The meet, titled as ‘Whistle’, was meant to encourage life skills and healthy habits among students.

Pavithra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, was the chief guest at the campaign. She insisted on the importance of healthy habits and distributed saplings to the students. Dinesh Babu, Additional Medical Superintendent, Railways, Erode was the guest of honour.

Sports Captain Master Sanjay led the oath of the day that highlighted sportive skills and healthy habits. Thomas Cheeran, Manager, Carmel Group of Institutions, delivered the presidential address while Anson Panengaden, Principal, gave away the prizes to the winners of various events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students march-past highlighted awareness on child safety, Green India, global peace and virtuous living. Students performed karate, yoga and skating followed by athletics events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app