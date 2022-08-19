1,000 saplings distributed to students in Erode

Pavithra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, handing over a sapling to a student at the Carmel School in Erode on Friday.

As many as 1,000 saplings were distributed to students during the awareness session organised on protecting nature at Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

As part of the annual sports meet, the school in association with Erode Siragugal distributed the saplings to the students. The meet, titled as ‘Whistle’, was meant to encourage life skills and healthy habits among students.

Pavithra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, was the chief guest at the campaign. She insisted on the importance of healthy habits and distributed saplings to the students. Dinesh Babu, Additional Medical Superintendent, Railways, Erode was the guest of honour.

Sports Captain Master Sanjay led the oath of the day that highlighted sportive skills and healthy habits. Thomas Cheeran, Manager, Carmel Group of Institutions, delivered the presidential address while Anson Panengaden, Principal, gave away the prizes to the winners of various events.

Students march-past highlighted awareness on child safety, Green India, global peace and virtuous living. Students performed karate, yoga and skating followed by athletics events.