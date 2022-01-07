100 vehicles to be arranged to transport COVID-19 patients in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegham said 100 vehicles would be arranged in addition to ambulances to transport COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Karmegham along with Health Department officials reviewed the COVID-19 preventive measures in the district. The officials on Thursday interacted with the managements of private colleges and schools regarding setting up COVID-19 care centres (CCC).

The Collector told tahsildhars and respective Block Medical Officers to decide on institutions where the CCCs could be set up and advised officials to identify institutions with hostels. The Collector also advised the college managements to offer their kitchens. He added that groceries and gas cylinders would be provided by the district administration.

Mr. Karmegham said besides ambulances with medical oxygen support, 100 vehicles would be arranged to transport COVID-19 patients whose health condition was not worse. He added that the drivers would be provided with PPE kits.

According to health officials, the positivity rate has increased over 1% in the district in the past few days. Health officials said that between December 1 and January 5, 415 foreign travellers had come to Salem and swab samples were being taken from them on the eighth day after seven days of quarantine. Of the 328 swab samples collected, eight returned positive, the officials said.