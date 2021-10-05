100 sovereigns of jewellery stolen at Ganapathy in Coimbatore

05 October 2021 23:41 IST

A total of 100 sovereigns of jewellery were allegedly stolen from the house of a businessman at Ganapathy.

The police said that the theft took place at the house of Dinakaran at Velavan Nagar extension at Maniyakarampalayam.

The police said that Dinakaran and family member had left for Tiruchendur and returned on Tuesday morning. They found they house burgled and 100 sovereigns of jewellery missing.

The Saravanampatti police registered a case and started investigation.