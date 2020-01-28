100 sovereign jewellery, cash stolen from house

Around 100 sovereign jewellery and cash were reportedly stolen from a house near Singanallur in Coimbatore, when the family members were off to Thoothukudi. Coimbatore city police have formed special teams to crack the burglary.

According to police, that money and jewellery were stolen from the house of Adamshah at Periyar Nagar (East), Masakalipalayam. Adamshah runs an industry near Sulur. The members of the house had left for Thoothukudi for a private function on January 24. The burglary came to light when they returned home late on Sunday. They found one of the doors broken open. Adamshah lodged a complaint at the Singanallur (Crime) police station on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) E.S. Uma and senior officials visited the house.

An official who was part of the investigation said that there was no surveillance camera at the house.