ADVERTISEMENT

100 new full-time fair price shops benefit over 59,000 card holders in Salem

May 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A full-time fair price shop opened in Salem district recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 100 full-time fair price shops that were opened recently in Salem district cater to over 59,000 ration card holders.

During the 2022–23 Assembly Budget session, the State Government announced that fair price shops with more than 1,000 cards would be bifurcated and new full-time shops would be opened. Based on the announcement, 100 full-time shops were recently opened in the district by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru

The Cooperative Department officials said that the newly opened full-time shops cater to over 59,379 cardholders, benefiting 1.88 lakh people. Of the 100 shops, 19 were opened in Salem taluk, 23 in Salem West taluk, nine each in Mettur and Sankagiri taluks, eight each in Omalur and Kadayampatti taluks, five each in Thalaivasal, Gangavalli and Edappadi taluks, six in Vazhapadi taluk, two in Attur Taluk and one in Pethanaickenpalayam.

ISO certification

Meanwhile, 200 fair price shops in the district have received ISO certification. Joint Registrar for Cooperative Department P. Ravikumar said that the shops were selected for maintaining hygiene, placement of complaint box, first-aid box, fire extinguishers, and for giving preference to elderly people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US