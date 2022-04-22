  100 kg of rotten fish destroyed at Ooty Municipal Market

Officials from the Departments of Food Safety and Fisheries destroyed around 100 kg of rotten fish from the Ooty Municipal Market. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 22, 2022

Teams from the Food Safety Department and the Department of Fisheries were subject to harassment by fish merchants in the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market on Friday, after they seized around 100 kg of fish in an advanced stage of putrefaction that was being sold to the public.

Officials from the Food Safety Department said they received a complaint from a member of the public that fish being sold in some of the shops at the market was unfit for human consumption. Based on the complaint, a raid was conducted in the market by officials from the two departments. An argument ensued between the traders and merchants and the officials, who clearly demonstrated to the watching public that the fish being sold at the shops were not fresh and could lead to potential health risks if consumed.

Ganesh Nehru, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Nilgiris district, said he was disappointed that the police and the public did not intervene when the officials were being harassed by the shopkeepers. “Despite facing such harassment, the teams managed to seized around 100 kg of rotten fish from the market and destroyed it,” said officials.

Following the raid at the market, officials also rushed to conduct raids at other shops in the town, including Charring Cross, as well as in Upper and Lower Bazaar. Fearing seizure, the shopkeepers closed shop before officials could arrive and check the quality of the fish being sold there, officials said.