100 kg of ganja seized

SALEM

14 August 2021 00:59 IST

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau seized 100 kg of ganja during vehicle checks here. According to police, a team led by DSP Manoharan conducted vehicle checks at Omalur here and intercepted a truck.

On checks, police found that the truck was loaded with 100 kg of ganja and police seized the contraband goods and the truck. Police arrested two persons, Sathish Kumar from Erode and Sivakumar from Ariyalur. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising