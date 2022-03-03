100 artificial limbs donated in Erode

Fast Moving Consumer Goods major CavinKare in partnership with Freedom Trust, a rehabilitation NGO, handed over 100 artificial limbs to amputees as part of its annual ‘Walk India’ campaign at Bhavani here on Thursday.

A release said that the CSR initiative aims to support lower extremity amputees from across different regions by providing them tailor-made artificial limbs. So far, the company has donated 700 artificial limbs to amputees who lost their limbs due to prolonged illness or accidents to get back on their feet seamlessly.

The release said that employees from the company’s Erode factory and expert personnel of the Trust were sent to personally meet the amputees and take measurements for creating customised artificial limbs. All the 100 artificial limbs were custom-made for amputees and were handed over to them, after trial fitting and gait training, the release added.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Chief Executive Officer and Director - FMCG, CavinKare said that the company, through the campaign, had worked closely with the disabled community and had become a true friend in supporting their journey against overcoming odds. “We believe that this initiative will have a strong impact in the society and help raise awareness in the rural areas of the country”, he added.

S. Sunder, founder and Managing Trustee, Freedom Trust, said that the company had been extending its support to the fullest in helping disabled people bounce back on their feet.