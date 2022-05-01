10-year-old girl abducted in Namakkal

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her house near Namakkal during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the girl was sleeping with her parents on the terrace of the house. Kousalya, mother of the girl did not find her daughter when she woke up the next morning.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi formed special teams to rescue the girl. According to police, unidentified miscreants entered into the house and abducted the girl. Police have collected CCTV visuals to identify the accused.